US inability to reopen Hormuz Strait means welcome to post-US regional order

TABNAK, Aug. 19 – Iran's top security official says Washington’s inability to reopen the Strait of Hormuz has exposed the gap between US claims and its capabilities.

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) says Washington’s inability to reopen the Strait of Hormuz has exposed the gap between US claims and its capabilities, marking the start of a “post-American order” in the Persian Gulf.

“The gap between America’s inability to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and its claim to own it is greater than the 7,000-mile distance between Washington and the Strait itself." Mohsen Rezaei wrote on X on Tuesday, adding, "Welcome to the post-American order in the Persian Gulf,”

“Some dreams are too far from reality,” he wrote.

Rezaei’s remarks came after US President Donald Trump posted an image on Truth Social showing a map that labeled the Strait of Hormuz as “New US Territory.” Trump did not provide an explanation for the map. The post followed his earlier claim that he would “pretty soon” declare the strategic waterway US territory.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints, linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the wider Indian Ocean.