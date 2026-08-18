Perception of weak Iran fully dispelled

TABNAK, Aug. 18 – Iranian foreign minister says that the notion of weak Iran has been fully shattered.

The perception of Iran as a weak country has been completely dispelled, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said, arguing that Tehran’s post-war foreign policy will be fundamentally different from the period before the conflict.

In an interview with the Iranian government’s website, Araqchi said the US-Israeli war of aggression demonstrated Iran’s resilience and changed the international perception of the country.

He recalled that US President Donald Trump had called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” at the beginning of the imposed war, saying the adversaries subsequently pursued regime change, partition, internal unrest and other scenarios but failed to achieve their objectives or bring the conflict to a quick end.

Araqchi also recounted Iran’s diplomatic efforts during the war, saying he had warned foreign counterparts that Iran would target US bases in the region if they were located on the territory of countries participating in the conflict.

Regarding negotiations with the US, Araqchi said President Masoud Pezeshkian had supported considering Washington’s request for talks as a possible way to find a path toward ending the war.

The foreign minister also said the selection of Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf to head Iran’s negotiating team had been proposed by Pezeshkian.