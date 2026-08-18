Iran not to stop its nuclear technology despite pressures

TABNAK, Aug. 18 – Iran will resolutely continue its nuclear technology and scientific advancement despite enemy efforts to destroy the country’s nuclear industry.

Iran will resolutely continue its nuclear technology and scientific advancement despite enemy efforts to destroy the country’s nuclear industry, Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Mostafa Izadi stated.

Addressing an event in commemoration of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Major General Izadi said the enemy had entered the confrontation with scenarios aimed at overthrowing and fragmenting the Islamic Republic but failed on all fronts, including in its attempt to gain access to Iran’s nuclear industry.

“We will continue the nuclear, scientific and development path of the country with strength,” he said.

The IRGC deputy commander said hostile powers had pursued various objectives, including the weakening, overthrow and partition of Iran, control over its oil resources and the Strait of Hormuz, destruction of Iranian-Islamic civilization, dismantling of the Armed Forces and the Resistance Front, and elimination of the country’s nuclear industry.

However, he said, the Islamic Republic has overcome all these difficult stages by relying on God and under wise leadership.

Pointing to global developments, Izadi said major changes around the world are indicative of the decline of US power.

He also highlighted the strategic capabilities of Iran’s Armed Forces, saying their full control over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s vital energy, industrial and economic arteries, coupled with a significant leap in missile capabilities and modern air defense, had created “extraordinary deterrent power” and forced adversaries into a position of passivity and caution.

At the regional level, Izadi said, the Resistance Front has also taken firm steps in support of the ideals of the Islamic Revolution by controlling strategic gateways such as the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.