Iran rules out talks on extension of Islamabad MoU

TABNAK, Aug. 17 – Iran’s Foreign Ministry ruled out any talks on extending the 60-day period stipulated in the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, stressing that Tehran does not formulate its policies under pressure or artificial deadlines and that the US has violated the MoU from the outset.

In comments at a press conference on Monday, Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baqaei said there was no provision in the text of the memorandum establishing a 60-day deadline, explaining that the document only envisaged negotiations on the nuclear issue within 60 days.

“We did not start any negotiations at all, and the US violated the understanding from the very beginning; therefore, the 60-day issue is not relevant,” he said.

Baqaei emphasized that Iran would make decisions based on its national interests and assessments rather than being compelled by a deadline. “Iran is not a party that adjusts its policies under pressure and deadlines,” he said.

The spokesperson also said Iran’s Armed Forces are closely monitoring developments, stressing that “our Armed Forces are keeping a watchful eye on any movement.” He added that strengthening relations with regional countries is part of Iran’s ongoing activities.

Addressing US claims that Washington had changed its priorities regarding Iran, Baqaei said the claims demonstrates continued confusion and confirmed that the war of aggression against Iran had no basis other than serving the ambitions of “a regime in our region.”

He said the US had initially cited the need to confront an imminent threat from Iran as the reason for launching the war, but the Pentagon itself has rejected the claim and said there had been no such threat.

“They have trapped themselves in a quagmire and, in order to justify their failures, they are forced to change their objectives,” Baqaei said.

He added that Washington’s concern has now shifted to the Strait of Hormuz, which he said had been open before the aggression.

“Under these circumstances, the best thing for the US is to extricate itself as soon as possible before becoming more deeply involved,” Baqaei said, adding that acknowledging a mistake could pave the way for a correct decision, although he expressed doubt that US officials possessed “such courage.”

Asked about the most important development in the two recent wars, Baqaei said the key outcome was that regional countries have realized that the US is an unreliable partner and that its presence in the region has not contributed to security.

“We invited the countries of the region to rely on themselves,” he said.