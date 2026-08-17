TABNAK, Aug. 17 – An Iranian official says the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is not dead despite repeated violations, but rather in a “coma” from which it could be revived provided that Washington changes its approach.

Iranian diplomat says Iran-US MoU in coma revival up to US

Abbas Baqerpour, director general of Legal Affairs at the Foreign Ministry, said that Tehran is ready for such a revival, but only if the United States is prepared to abandon its “habit of breaching commitments” and its inclination toward imposing unilateral sanctions.

“Undoubtedly, Iran is prepared for any option,” Baqerpour said. “If this path does not yield results, Iran has repeatedly proven that it is ready to defend itself decisively.”

The diplomat went on to explain that the MoU consists of three main parts: reaffirming the fundamental principles of international law; outlining responsibilities, commitments, and rights based on mutual obligations; and charting a course toward the next stage of negotiations and the finalization of a comprehensive agreement.

Baqerpour reiterated that “from day one,” the memorandum has been violated by both the United States and the Israeli regime.