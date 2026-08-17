Iran's IRGC denies Trump's claim

TABNAK, Aug. 17 – IRGC denied US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington is holding backchannel talks with the IRGC officials.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps spokesperson denied US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington is holding backchannel talks with the IRGC officials, calling the statement a delusion stemming from the US failure in the war.

Speaking to Tasnim on Monday, IRGC Spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi made it clear that there are no talks whatsoever between IRGC officials and the US.

“There is no dialogue taking place between IRGC officials and the Americans,” Mohebbi said, describing Trump’s claim as “merely fantasies caused by the delusions and nightmares resulting from defeat and desperation in the war” of aggression against Iran.

The spokesman said the IRGC is “the arm and voice of the power of the Iranian nation and the Islamic Republic” and makes its position clear on the battlefield.

Diplomatic issues fall within the responsibilities of other branches of the Islamic Republic, he noted, adding that based on information available to the IRGC and statements by Foreign Ministry officials, there are currently no talks with the US even through diplomatic channels.

Mohebbi said the lack of diplomatic talks is due to Washington’s broken promises and its repeated violations of agreements.

He further argued that Trump is attempting through his statements to temporarily control global oil and energy prices.

“Trump’s mental fantasies will not help him on the field,” Mohebbi said, stressing that the only real option available to the US president is to accept defeat and comply with the conditions set by Iran.

“The sooner and faster the Americans accept their failure and make decisions accordingly, the more they can save their country from greater and heavier losses,” he stated.