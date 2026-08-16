Iran proposes formation of Persian-speaking countries' union

TABNAK, Aug. 16 – Iran's Vice President proposed the formation of a union of Persian-speaking countries and regions in a meeting with Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan.

Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, while pointing to the extensive cultural, civilizational, and linguistic commonalities between Iran and Tajikistan, proposed the formation of a union of Persian-speaking countries and regions and suggested that this matter be seriously pursued during meetings and visits between officials of the two nations.

In a meeting with Daler Juma, Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, Aref also emphasized that the favorable political relations between Tehran and Dushanbe should be bolstered by expanding cooperation in the economic, trade, scientific, energy, tourism, and cultural sectors.

While congratulating Tajikistan on its independence anniversary, he expressed appreciation for Tajikistan’s supportive and aligned stance toward the Islamic Republic of Iran—particularly during the two recent imposed wars and within regional and international bodies—stating that Tajikistan’s support during this period has been valuable to Iran.

Noting that the strategy of both nations is to expand relations at all levels, he added that there are no serious obstacles to deepening cooperation; the primary challenge is bureaucracy, which must be overcome through increased bilateral interaction.

Furthermore, the convening of the joint commission demonstrates the two countries’ determination to develop ties across political, economic, trade, scientific, technical, energy, and cultural spheres.