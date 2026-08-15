Iran-US MoU window for talks not a ceasefire subject to extension

TABNAK, Aug. 15 – Iran Foreign Minister says that Iran has not decided on resuming talks with US yet adding that Islamabad MoU was not subject to extension.

Iran has not decided to resume negotiations with the United States, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, adding that the 60-day period in the Islamabad MoU was a window for talks, not a ceasefire subject to extension.

Araghchi said the Islamabad MoU provided for an "end to the war," but the United States had violated it and fighting had resumed. "We did not have a ceasefire to extend; we had an end to the war, which has now entered a new situation," he said.

He said Qatar and Pakistan, as mediators, were exchanging messages and remained in contact with Tehran, "but this does not at all constitute negotiations. No decision has yet been taken to resume talks with America."

On the separate Iran-Oman talks on the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said they were proceeding as a technical matter focused on defining maritime routes in the waterway for vessel traffic. "The routes that previously existed no longer work, and a new route must be defined. We are currently designing a temporary route, which will later become the final one," he said. Specialists from both countries and the armed forces, as the main authorities on the issue, were involved, and a result could come soon.

Araghchi stressed that the technical talks on defining the route were separate from any reopening of the strait. "Whether the Strait of Hormuz reopens or not depends on the fulfilment of other conditions to which America must adhere," he said, according to Mehr.