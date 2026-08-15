IRGC commander addresses Iranian armed forces, nation in a message

TABNAK, Aug. 15 – Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Ahmad Vahidi praised the Iranian Armed Forces for their performance during six months of fighting and bringing the most heavily armed military in world history to its knees.

In a message addressed to members of Iran’s Armed Forces, Police, Basij, tribal forces and intelligence personnel, Major General Vahidi commended their military operations under difficult conditions and said their performance has demonstrated Iran’s ability to withstand a powerful adversary.

He said Iranian forces have conducted successful offensive and defensive operations despite heavy fire and difficult conditions, ranging from extreme heat and humidity along the southern islands and coasts to severe cold in the mountainous northern border areas.

“You brought the most heavily armed military in the history of the world to its knees,” General Vahidi said.

The IRGC chief also credited the Iranian forces with managing the battlefield through innovative methods and said their actions have imposed Iran’s will on the adversary.

The commander noted that six months of fighting have revived hopes among oppressed peoples of ultimately overcoming the hegemonic powers.

He also praised the Iranian people for maintaining their presence and support throughout the conflict, saying their continued backing, along with divine assistance, would help bring an end to the suffering of people in the region, particularly in Palestine and Lebanon.