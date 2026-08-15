TABNAK, Aug. 15 – Kazem Gharibabadi rejected Trump’s claims regarding the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that Iran retains authority over the strategic waterway.

Hormuz Strait opened or closed only by Iran order not other's tweets

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, has rejected US President Donald Trump’s claims regarding the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that Iran retains authority over the strategic waterway.

Gharibabadi said on Saturday that social media posts, aircraft carriers, official orders, or campaign speeches could not open the Strait of Hormuz. He added that Iran would not be intimidated by threats or displays of military power.

In a post on X, Gharibabadi responded to Trump’s claim that the United States might soon declare the Strait of Hormuz US territory following what he described as Iran’s defeat.

Gharibabadi said the strategic waterway had been Iranian, remained Iranian, and would continue to be so, arguing that it could only be closed or reopened under Iran’s command.

He also said Iran would continue imposing a blockade as long as the United States failed to acknowledge its strategic defeats and continued delusional claims.