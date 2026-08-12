Iran has never sought unrest in region: Pezeshkian

TABNAK, Aug. 12 – President Masoud Pezeshkian told Japan's prime minister on Wednesday that Iranhas never sought unrest in the region and has been committed to international law.

President Masoud Pezeshkian told Japan's prime minister on Wednesday that Iran had "in no way acted outside international law," blaming the United States and Israel for destabilizing the region.

In a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Pezeshkian said Iran had never sought unrest in the region and had always worked to improve relations with its neighbours.

He said the U.S. and the Israeli regime had broken regional peace and stability by assassinating the Leader, killing scores of civilians including the Minab schoolchildren, and destroying civilian infrastructure.

Japan's prime minister, for her part, said Tokyo supported diplomatic methods to end the war and welcomed progress in Iran-Oman talks on the Strait of Hormuz, expressing hope the waterway would soon reopen.

She also asked Iran to use its influence to prevent rising tensions in the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

Both leaders stressed their will to continue dialogue and develop the historic ties between the two nations.