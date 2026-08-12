Iran's Rezaei stresses boosting Iran, Pakistan ties

TABNAK, Aug. 12 –Secretary of Iran’s SNSC Mohsen Rezaei described Iran and Pakistan as strategic supports for each other,

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Mohsen Rezaei described Iran and Pakistan as strategic supports for each other, stressing the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and advancing unity among major Muslim countries.

Rezaei made the remarks at a meeting with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, held in Tehran on Wednesday.

Rezaei described Pakistan’s government, army and people as “great assets of the Muslim world” and welcomed the growing role and activity of Pakistan’s prime minister and army chief in regional developments.

He said Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Indonesia, as major Muslim countries, have a responsibility to work toward achieving greater unity in the Muslim world.

Rezaei also highlighted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s special attention to Pakistan, saying the president believes the volume of trade between the two countries should increase several-fold.

He said a “great capital” has been built between Iran and Pakistan, describing the bond between the two nations as genuine and rooted in shared beliefs.

“The love and affection of the Iranian people for Pakistan and of the Pakistani people for Iran is unparalleled in the world,” he said.

Rezaei stressed the strategic nature of bilateral relations, saying all officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran have regarded Pakistan as Iran’s strategic support, and Iran as Pakistan’s strategic support.

Naqvi, for his part, said Iran-Pakistan relations have always been excellent but have become much stronger over the past several months.

“We are witnessing a level of relations that did not exist before,” the Pakistani minister said, emphasizing the unprecedented strength of bilateral ties.