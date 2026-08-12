Iran new military doctrine tasks IRGC to attack enemy in its soil

TABNAK, Aug. 12 – Iran's IRGC must be able to take the war into enemy lands, a senior commander said Wednesday, adding that the IRGC had been ordered to build the capability for offensive operations beyond the country's borders.

A senior IRGC adviser said Wednesday that all Iranian weapons, ammunition and equipment are now domestically produced, that ballistic missiles are being manufactured faster than they are being fired, and that Iran could sustain the war for years.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naghdi, senior adviser to the IRGC commander-in-chief, told state television that the "factor of our victory in the war with America is the power of our faith."

He said the U.S. military budget was "a hundred times" that of Iran's Armed Forces, but that all 14 enemy objectives had been "completely failed."

Naghdi said Iran's drone production capacity also far exceeded the launch rate, and that ballistic missiles would "continue to rain down on the enemy" even if the war lasted years.

He said the IRGC had been tasked under a new offensive doctrine with developing the capability to conduct operations on enemy soil far from Iran's borders. "We must be able to take operations into enemy territory, into the enemy's lands, and carry out operations far from our own territory. These are characteristics of an offensive doctrine that must be fulfilled. The IRGC has now been ordered to acquire this readiness, to build this capability, so that it can carry out this task when required."