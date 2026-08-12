Pezeshkian urges for boosting ties with Pakistan

TABNAK, Aug. 12 – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called for the development of bilateral ties between Tehran and Islamabad.

During a meeting with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi in Tehran on Tuesday evening, Pezeshkian emphasized making better use of the two countries’ existing capacities to raise the level of bilateral cooperation.

Highlighting the deep historical, cultural and people-to-people ties between the two neighboring countries, he said Iran is prepared to develop ties in all areas of mutual interest.

The president said the commitment of Pakistan’s leadership to strengthening solidarity and expanding relations with Iran was highly valuable to Tehran.

He also underlined the importance of Iran-Pakistan relations within the broader regional context. He called for stronger interaction and greater use of the available potential to expand economic, commercial, cultural and security cooperation.

According to the Iranian president, closer bilateral ties could serve the mutual interests of both nations while contributing to greater stability and security across the region.

Naqvi, for his part, expressed satisfaction with his meeting with Pezeshkian and said his visit to Tehran was aimed at following up on agreements and understandings reached during the recent visit of Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni to Pakistan.

The Pakistani minister reaffirmed the longstanding and close relationship between the two countries, stressing that Iran-Pakistan ties were strong and unbreakable.

Naqvi said Islamabad was determined to pursue the comprehensive development of relations with Tehran.

He also emphasized the importance of implementing existing agreements and understandings, describing his visit as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation mechanisms and accelerate the implementation of commitments reached by the two sides.