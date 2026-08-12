Iran to join BRICS New Development Bank

TABNAK, Aug. 12 – Iran's Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati said that Iran will soon join the BRICS New Development Bank.

Iran will soon join the BRICS New Development Bank, Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati said on Wednesday, calling the bank the most important achievement of the bloc's cooperation.

Speaking during the BRICS summit in India, Hemmati praised India's presidency of the group and said good cooperation had begun between Iran and India in monetary, banking and digital economy fields.

Hemmati said the BRICS summit provided the most important opportunity to meet officials from member states with which Iran has the greatest monetary and banking exchanges.

The CBI chief said Iran believed BRICS members could conduct trade with each other using national currencies, and that Tehran was pursuing bilateral and trilateral monetary cooperation with BRICS member states.