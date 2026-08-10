Leader appoints 6 new military commanders; Vahidi named IRGC commander

TABNAK, Aug. 10 – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has made new appointments to six top military posts, including the head of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

In a decree issued on Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei, who serves as the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, appointed Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi as the commander of the IRGC.



In a decree issued on Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei, who serves as the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, appointed Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi as the commander of the IRGC.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the appointment was made in view of former IRGC commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour’s “honorable and proud martyrdom” at the hands of the “Zionist-American enemy” and in recognition of Vahidi’s valuable experience and distinguished service.

The Leader promoted Vahidi to the rank of major general and tasked him with leading the IRGC “under the circumstances that the Islamic establishment is engaged in a strategic and decisive confrontation with the global arrogance.”

Ayatollah Khamenei tasked Vahidi with promoting Iran’s military capabilities to achieve maximum deterrence and maintain smart readiness to conduct powerful offensive operations against the enemies.

The decree also called for strengthening cultural development within the IRGC by promoting piety, insight and revolutionary spirit among commanders and personnel of the elite force.

The Leader also highlighted the importance of expanding management and command structures equipped with strong spiritual and scientific bases as well as modern skills throughout the IRGC.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed hope that Iran’s armed forces would achieve greater successes and further victories.

Vahidi holds a bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering and advanced degrees in strategic studies, and began his career as deputy of intelligence in the IRGC between 1985 and 1988. He has also served as Iran’s interior minister.

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