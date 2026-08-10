Newly-appointed military commanders reportedly to be announced

TABNAK, Aug. 10 – Iran plans to announce names of newly-appointed high-ranking military commanders in coming hours.

Decrees by the Commander-In-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces for the appointment of several high-ranking military commanders of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be announced in coming hours, Tasnim reported.

Earlier, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei named Mohsen Rezaei as his representative in Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

In a decree on Sunday, the Leader appointed Major General Rezaei, a former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), as his represented in the council.

Ayatollah Khamenei also thanked Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, who was replaced by Rezaei, for his round-the-clock efforts.