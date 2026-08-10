Iranian President says all AI-based calculations of enemies thwarted

TABNAK, Aug. 10 –The calculations of enemies of Iran, based on artificial intelligence data, espionage networks, hired elements and their domestic proxies, have been thwarted, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

Speaking at a conference at the University of Tehran on Monday, Pezeshkian underscored the exceptional foresight and prudence of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in managing the country, saying Iran’s current stability and security are owed to his guidance.

He said that despite all the pressures and restrictions imposed by the enemies, the late Leader’s thinking, path and guidance have consistently served as a guiding light for the country.

Pezeshkian pointed to the late Leader’s “intelligent strategies,” saying he had adopted a transformative approach that turned threats into opportunities and helped the country overcome crises created by its enemies.

The president said the enemies had believed that by creating insecurity and exerting pressure, they could push Iran toward famine, looting and social collapse.

“Yet their calculations, which were based on artificial intelligence data, espionage networks, hired elements and their domestic representatives, were thwarted one after another,” he said.

Pezeshkian also referred to crimes committed by the Israeli regime and the US in targeting infrastructure, including electricity and energy facilities of Iran, saying, “We must stand against aggression, injustice and bullying and never bow our heads.”

The president stated that the enemies had sought to force the Iranian nation to its knees, but that the Iranian people stood firm and resisted.