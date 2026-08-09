Iran announces conditions for reopening of Hormuz Strait

TABNAK, Aug. 09 – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr laid out six conditions for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, saying the waterway will remain closed until the US changes its conduct toward Iran.

In a message released on Saturday, Zolqadr said, “Until America corrects its behavior, the Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened.”

The Iranian official outlined what would constitute a correction of US behavior.

He said the US should observe the six following conditions:

“1. Never, and in no language, threaten Iran or insult the sanctities of this nation.

2. Permanently end the war and aggression against Iran and Iran’s allies in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen and Iraq.

3. Lift the naval blockade and withdraw its military forces (naval and air) from around Iran.

4. Pay in full, without any reduction, the damages caused to Iran by the two wars of aggression and imposition.

5. Lift the unjust and illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation.

6. Unconditionally release the blocked and stolen assets of the Iranian people.”

Zolqadr stated that these were the demands of the Iranian people, who have voiced them through an unrelenting presence “on the battlefield and in the streets” for 160 days.

“The Supreme National Security Council will never back down, neither in war nor in negotiations,” he underlined.