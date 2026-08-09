Yemen hits Saudi Aramco

Yemen's Armed Forces said they hit Saudi Arabia's Aramco refinery in Jizan with a drone on Sunday, describing the strike as precise and carried out in response to Saudi drone violations of Yemeni airspace.

Yemen's armed forces said targeted a Saudi Aramco refinery in the Jizan region with a drone on Sunday, describing the strike as precise and carried out in response to Saudi drone violations of Yemeni airspace over Saada and Hajjah provinces.

Military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement that the drone accurately and successfully targeted the facility.

He described the operation as retaliation for "provocative actions" by Saudi Arabia, which he said had flown reconnaissance and spy drones over northern Yemen in recent days.