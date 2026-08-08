Pezeshkian hails journalists' key role in building empathy, unity, social cohesion

TABNAK, Aug. 08 – President Masoud Pezeshkian has reiterated his call for preserving national unity and cohesion, emphasizing that journalists and media personnel can play a vital role in creating an atmosphere conducive to social harmony.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a press conference at the Interior Ministry in Tehran on Saturday, held to mark National Journalist Day. The event was attended by presidential aides, several cabinet ministers, as well as journalists and media professionals.

Stating that his only motivation is to serve the country based on justice and fairness, the president emphasized that journalists also have a duty to foster an atmosphere that strengthens national unity and cohesion.

He further elaborated on the importance and effectiveness of the media, noting that journalists, through honest reporting, can render futile the enemy's plots to sow division and discord within Iranian society.

Pezeshkian also urged media professionals and those working in the field to avoid covering contentious issues or disseminating incorrect and conflicting information through their platforms. He added that journalists should help prevent confrontation over ambiguous matters.

Referring to the high status that journalists hold in conveying truth to society, the president continued by saying that many historical facts would be forgotten and many crimes would remain hidden and unseen if journalists fail in their mission.

During the press conference, Pezeshkian also addressed other issues, including the economic problems resulting from the US-Israeli imposed war on Iran, and reiterated that the issue of people's livelihoods remains one of the most important concerns of his administration.

He said that American and Zionist enemies had speculated that they would overthrow Iran through a military offensive, but the Iranian Armed Forces, on the one hand, and the exceptional presence of the people in the streets, on the other, prevented them from carrying out their evil intentions.