Pezeshkian says Iran open to talks, but won’t surrender defense capabilities

TABNAK, Aug. 08 – President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran remains open to dialogue to protect its national interests but will not accept pressure to give up its sovereignty or defense capabilities, while stressing stronger ties with neighbors and unity among political and military institutions.

In the final part of an extensive address to the Iranian public, Pezeshkian said Iran had not initiated the war and that its decision to engage in negotiations was aimed at safeguarding national interests and avoiding unnecessary conflict.

He rejected claims that his administration had pressured Iran’s leadership into accepting negotiations, saying major decisions had been made in coordination with and with the approval of the country’s leadership.

Pezeshkian said Iran had reached understandings with European representatives during diplomatic efforts to resolve differences, but accused European countries of ultimately failing to act independently. He said European governments later pursued the activation of the snapback mechanism despite understandings reached during the negotiations.

The president stressed that diplomacy and defense capabilities were not mutually exclusive, saying negotiations could serve Iran’s interests when conducted from a position of strength. He emphasized that Tehran would not accept demands to dismantle its military or defensive capabilities.

He warned that Iran’s adversaries sought to deprive the country of its means of defense and expose it to a fate similar to Gaza.

“Iran will never surrender its military and defensive power or bow to them,” Pezeshkian said.

He stressed that Iran has no intention of attacking other countries, seizing territory or expanding its borders, saying Tehran seeks peaceful coexistence with its neighbors. He contrasted this policy with the Zionist regime’s territorial expansionist ambitions.

Pezeshkian also defended the diplomatic understanding reached after the conflict, saying Iran had secured significant gains without making unacceptable concessions.

He said the Strait of Hormuz was among the issues addressed, explaining that Iran had agreed to allow vessels to pass through the waterway under its regulations while the other side was expected to fulfill its own commitments.

Turning to regional relations, Pezeshkian said many longstanding problems with neighboring countries had been resolved and bilateral ties had improved considerably. He warned that the Israeli regime and the US were seeking to unite Persian Gulf countries against Iran, saying Tehran was working to prevent such divisions.

Iran considers Muslim countries brothers, he said, questioning why Muslim states should become involved in conflict with one another, his official website reported.

The president also warned that internal divisions could be exploited by foreign powers and stressed the importance of national unity in confronting external pressure.

Pezeshkian categorically rejected reports of disagreements between the administration, diplomatic apparatus and Armed Forces over negotiations or the war. He said all major decisions had been taken through the country’s relevant national security structures and that the military and security institutions had accepted and supported them.

“The government is completely coordinated with the Armed Forces,” he said, adding that supporting the military was considered a responsibility of the administration.

He likewise rejected reports of differences between himself and Iran’s Leader, saying his administration had consistently followed the Leader’s policies.

Pezeshkian concluded by stressing that unity among political, security and military institutions was essential for Iran to withstand external pressure and navigate the country’s regional and international challenges.