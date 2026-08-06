21 Mossad elements arrested in SE Iran

TABNAK, Aug. 06 – Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence announced the identification and arrest of 21 Mossad mercenaries in the southeastern province of Kerman.

The Ministry of Intelligence said in a statement on Thursday that 21 mercenaries associated with the Zionist regime’s spy and terrorist service (Mossad) were identified and arrested in a series of intelligence-operational measures in Kerman province.

These mercenaries were collecting intelligence from sensitive and classified centers in military areas and sending it to this spy agency, the statement said.

The Intelligence Ministry forces also identified and arrested four armed criminals in the province, and a number of weapons, and war and hunting ammunition were discovered and confiscated from them, the statement added.