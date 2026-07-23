Iraqi PM in Tehran for talks on mutual interest, regional developments

TABNAK, Jul. 23 - Iraqi Prime Minister has arrived in Tehran at the head of a high-ranking delegation for an official visit at the invitation of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said he will meet senior officials for talks on issues of mutual interest and regional developments, emphasizing that the two countries are bound by historic and civilizational ties.

Al-Zaidi made the remarks in a post on his official X account on Thursday as he headed to the Iranian capital.

“Today, we are heading to Tehran on an official visit. We will meet with senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran to discuss issues of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and ongoing efforts to consolidate security and stability across the region,” he wrote.

“Iraq and Iran are bound by historic and civilizational ties, shared borders, and common interests. These enduring bonds call for continued engagement in a spirit of dialogue, cooperation, and mutual respect in a manner that promotes sustainable development and prosperity for the peoples of both countries, while contributing to security and stability at the regional and international levels,” he added.