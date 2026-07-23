IRGC destroys US THAAD, Patriot, C-RAM systems in Jordan

In a statement released on Thursday, the IRGC also referred to the burning of fuel tanks and the destruction of a large helicopter equipment warehouse and a helicopter maintenance and repair hangar at the American base in Jordan.

The statement addressed the people of Jordan, saying, “Your brothers in the IRGC, in punishment of the child-killing American army and in response to the repeated aggressions against the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed a radar of the American THAAD missile defense system with lightning strikes on American bases (in Jordan). A Patriot system and a C-RAM radar were also targeted and destroyed, and the fuel tanks of the American base were set on fire.”

It added that a large helicopter equipment warehouse and a helicopter maintenance and repair hangar were also set on fire and destroyed.

“Sometimes it is said that Iran has violated the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries with its attacks, while such a judgment is completely incorrect. In our opinion, the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of your government are completely respected,” the statement said.

“What kind of place is an American base in a country? Where, without the control of your border guards, Americans and whoever they want, sometimes prisoners from other countries enter and leave, the US army guard establishes discipline there, not your army guard, the American judge rules over the crimes that occur there, not your judge, the American law prevails there, not your law, and not just your military, even your defense minister does not have the right to enter without the permission of the US guard?”

The IRGC statement added, “So it is America that has violated your territorial integrity and sovereignty, not us. We are attacking lands occupied by the US army. An army that knows nothing but crime.”

It went on to say, “Yesterday, the grieving people of Minab buried the remains of their children, discovered while searching under the rubble. They were 168 students who were martyred on the first day of this war in the attack of the child-killing American army (On February 28, 2026). These crimes continue, some of them using American bases in Jordanian soil. It is our legal, religious and logical right to target the aggressor and the murderer of our children from wherever they attack. Thank you for your cooperation.”