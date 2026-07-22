IRGC latest strike on US forces

TABNAK, Jul. 20 - Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Wednesday that a large number of US drones and helicopters were hit as well as troops in its latest operations.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in its Statement No. 42 that the 25th wave of Operation Nasr 2 targeted the US King Faisal and Prince Hassan bases in Jordan with missile and drone strikes.

According to the IRGC’s Public Relations Office, the operation was carried out in response to recent US attacks on Iranian military and civilian sites. The operation, launched under the code name “Ya Hassan ibn Ali,” was dedicated to the victims of the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab.

The statement said a hangar used to prepare F-15 fighter jets was struck, along with a drone maintenance facility. The IRGC said eight new MQ-9 drones were destroyed before entering service, while two additional MQ-9 drones sustained heavy damage.

The statement also said two US heavy-lift helicopters suffered significant damage after a helicopter hangar was hit. In addition, the IRGC said a strike on a US troop accommodation facility resulted in an unspecified number of American personnel being killed or wounded.

The IRGC said its military operations would continue and warned that if US attacks persist, Iran would launch more severe retaliatory operations.