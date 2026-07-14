Iran's IRGC issues statement addressing people of Jordan

TABNAK, Jul. 14 - In a statement addressed to the people of Jordan on Tuesday, the IRGC said the strike was carried out before dawn during the second wave of ‘Operation Nasr-2’ (Victory-2).

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps announced that it has targeted key facilities and positions hosting US forces at an air base in Jordan with ballistic missiles, describing the operation as retaliation for American attacks against Iran.

In a statement addressed to the people of Jordan on Tuesday, the IRGC said the strike was carried out before dawn during the second wave of ‘Operation Nasr-2’ (Victory-2).

The IRGC said its forces struck important facilities and positions used by “child-killing US army” at an air base on Jordanian soil that had been used to launch attacks against Iran. It added that the ballistic missile strike was intended to punish American criminals for their actions.

The statement noted that on the first day of the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran on February 28, the same bases had been used in an assault that killed 168 Iranian schoolchildren and their teachers in the southern Iranian city of Minab.

Addressing the Jordanian people, the IRGC stressed that Iran harbors no hostility toward Jordan and instead holds the Arab country's people in high regard. It said Jordanians, more than any other nation, understand the suffering of the Palestinian people and are aware of the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza, including the killing of 70,000 Palestinians—among them 20,000 children—with direct US involvement.

The IRGC also said that the Jordanian people's demand for the removal of occupying American military bases from the region would make a significant contribution to saving the Palestinian people and restoring regional security.

The statement concluded by expressing Iran's wish for Jordan's prosperity and dignity.