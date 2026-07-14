Iran is, to remain guardian of Hormuz Strait

TABNAK, Jul. 14 - Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran has always been and will always remain the "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz, while responding to US President Donald Trump's remarks about charging commercial vessels for security in the strategic waterway.

In a post published on his X account on Monday, Araqchi said Iran has long ensured the safe passage of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and suggested that any compensation for safeguarding the vital maritime corridor should be fair.

“POTUS is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service,” he said.

“Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER,” Araqchi added.

“20% is of course too much. We will be fair,” the Iranian foreign minister noted.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced that Washington was reinstating what he called a naval blockade on Iran and declared that the US would collect a 20% fee on all cargo transiting the Strait of Hormuz as compensation for providing security in the strategic waterway.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the strait would remain open "with or without Iran" and said the proposed charge would cover the costs of ensuring the safety of commercial shipping through the vital maritime corridor.