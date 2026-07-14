TABNAK, Jul. 14 - In response to US aggression, Iran's IRGC and Army targeted the US bases and military facilities all over the region by missiles and drones.

US military facilities targeted all over the region by Iran missiles, drones

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps announced that it has targeted key facilities and positions hosting US forces at an air base in Jordan with ballistic missiles, describing the operation as retaliation for American attacks against Iran.

In a statement addressed to the people of Jordan on Tuesday, the IRGC said the strike was carried out before dawn during the second wave of ‘Operation Nasr-2’ (Victory-2).

The IRGC said its forces struck important facilities and positions used by “child-killing US army” at an air base on Jordanian soil that had been used to launch attacks against Iran. It added that the ballistic missile strike was intended to punish American criminals for their actions.

The statement noted that on the first day of the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran on February 28, the same bases had been used in an assault that killed 168 Iranian schoolchildren and their teachers in the southern Iranian city of Minab.

Addressing the Jordanian people, the IRGC stressed that Iran harbors no hostility toward Jordan and instead holds the Arab country's people in high regard. It said Jordanians, more than any other nation, understand the suffering of the Palestinian people and are aware of the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza, including the killing of 70,000 Palestinians—among them 20,000 children—with direct US involvement.

The IRGC also said that the Jordanian people's demand for the removal of occupying American military bases from the region would make a significant contribution to saving the Palestinian people and restoring regional security.

The statement concluded by expressing Iran's wish for Jordan's prosperity and dignity.

The Army’s Public Relations also said early on Tuesday that following the acts of hostility and repeated aggressions by the United States against Iran, the Army struck the communication systems, fuel depots, Patriot system, control tower, and ammunition warehouse of the US terrorist army in Kuwait earlier in the day using its explosive‑laden drones.

It added that the Navy of the Islamic Republic, in response to missile attacks on certain military sites, targeted a hostile American vessel with cruise‑missile fire.

Addressing the foolish enemies, Iran’s Army emphasized that they should learn a lesson from the steadfastness, unity, and cohesion of the great Iranian nation in continuing the path of the martyrs and defending the righteousness of this sacred land.

Iran’s defensive strikes, carried out in response to aggression and proportionate to the enemy’s malice, will continue with strength, the statement noted.

In yet another statement today, the IRGC reported the destruction of a Patriot radar, an air control radar, and a C-RAM early warning system of the US Army’s Fifth Fleet, located in Bahrain, a tiny Persian Gulf Arab monarchy.

It said that Iranian missile and drone attacks also set fire to the fuel tanks of the American fleet, apart from causing other damage, including the complete ruin of the enemy’s control and monitoring center for unmanned guided boats.

Separately, the IRGC announced that its Navy hit two supertankers for violating the maritime rule set by Iran to transit through the Strait of Hormuz.