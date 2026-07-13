Reconstruction of Mobarakeh Steel’s Steelmaking section roof restoring to its own strength

TABNAK, Jul. 13 - Following attacks by the U.S.-Israeli aggressors on parts of Mobarakeh Steel, one of the key projects aimed at restoring production was the reconstruction of the roof of the Steelmaking Area. Relying on the expertise and capabilities of Mobarakeh Steel’s own specialists, the project is progressing vigorously.

According to a Steel correspondent, in the first phase of the project, which focused on manufacturing the structural components required to replace the roof elements of Furnaces No. 7 and 8, all fabrication stages were carried out in accordance with technical requirements and quality standards. These included dimensional inspections, weld quality control, machining, standard painting, and the necessary inspections to ensure that the components were fully prepared for installation.

The project was defined and implemented with the objective of restoring production capacity as quickly as possible and ensuring the continued operation of one of Mobarakeh Steel’s most critical production units.

At the same time, following the completion of the first phase, work on the second phase—covering Module A and the roofs of Steelmaking Furnaces No. 1 to 4—was outsourced by the Central Workshop to specialized contractors. Modeling, preparation, and execution are currently underway at the contractors’ workshops. This approach is intended to accelerate fabrication, installation, and commissioning of the structures while minimizing the time required to restore the steelmaking unit to full operational capacity.



Mahmoud Sedaghatnasab, Head of the Central Workshop at Mobarakeh Steel, emphasized the importance of the project, stating: “The distinguishing feature of this project was the rapid launch achieved through the efficient use of in-house resources and the prompt outsourcing of work to take advantage of the region’s structural fabrication capacity. This enabled us to free internal resources to address the needs of other damaged yet operational areas while simultaneously strengthening our supervisory and quality-control experience to better manage the project as a whole.”

He added: “The reconstruction of the steelmaking roof was not merely a structural project; it represented the first step in reviving one of Mobarakeh Steel’s most critical production areas. What distinguished this project was the sense of responsibility, solidarity, and tireless efforts of colleagues across various operational, procurement, and support departments—including Steelmaking Operations, Contracts, Central Maintenance, Technical Inspection, Materials Control, Consumables Procurement, and others—who stood together with a shared commitment to safeguarding the future of the country’s production.”

He continued: “Today, we are proud to announce that the roof structures of the Steelmaking Area have once again been erected above this facility through the full capacity of Mobarakeh Steel’s structural fabrication workshop and the contractors working under its supervision, enabling the production cycle to continue with even greater strength.”

In closing, he expressed his appreciation for the confidence of the company's senior management, as well as the support provided by the Deputy CEOs for Procurement and Operations and the Senior Manager of Technical and Support Services.



Danial Baghdeli, Project Supervisor (In-Plant Section) :“Following the damage inflicted on the Steelmaking site during the imposed war, restoring this strategic section of the country's industry to operation became one of Mobarakeh Steel’s highest priorities. Reconstruction of the steelmaking roof structure was considered the starting point of this recovery because of its vital role in installing overhead cranes and enabling the installation of production equipment.

Within this project, fabrication activities—including cutting, assembly, machining, welding, and final painting—together with dimensional inspections, weld quality verification, and paint quality control, covered nearly 180 tons of structural steel and approximately 200 individual roof components. All of this was completed in less than two months without a single safety incident.

Despite significant dimensional and material-related challenges, the project was successfully completed through the dedicated day-and-night efforts of the employees of the Central Workshop’s Structural Fabrication Division.”



Mohammad Behnamfar, Project Manager: “The key to the project's success was the close cooperation and mutual trust between the client and the contractor. Every stage—from modeling and material procurement to fabrication, painting, and component delivery—was carried out through precise schedule management and around-the-clock efforts to facilitate the rapid reconstruction of the Steelmaking site.

This project stands as a testament to the determination, expertise, and self-confidence of Iranian engineers and workers, demonstrating that even under the most difficult conditions, strategic industrial infrastructure can be rebuilt quickly and to a high standard by relying on knowledge, experience, and teamwork.

It is a clear reflection of the determination of the Mobarakeh Steel family to safeguard production, protect national assets, and ensure the continued progress of Iran’s industrial sector.”



“Due to its strategic importance in supporting heavy equipment and overhead crane installation, reconstruction of the Steelmaking Unit roof was one of the most significant recent projects undertaken by the Structural Fabrication Workshop. Our primary objective was to restore production capacity as rapidly as possible following the damage sustained.

The project involved numerous technical challenges, including the use of scanned engineering drawings dating back nearly three decades. In addition, because some of the steel sections specified in the original drawings were no longer available, the engineering office completely reviewed the design documentation and remodeled all trusses while maintaining the original design requirements. This significantly accelerated material procurement and enabled construction to begin in the shortest possible time.

At the same time, detailed planning for the procurement of large volumes of materials, project scheduling, and coordination among engineering, support, production, painting, and quality-control departments created the conditions for the successful execution of this strategic project.

Despite strict deadlines, the project's high level of sensitivity, and the extensive fabrication workload, every stage was completed in accordance with technical requirements and quality standards. Fortunately, the first phase of the project was completed without any safety incidents, reflecting the team's strong commitment to safety culture.”

Behzad Mo'meni, Head of the Structural Fabrication and Heat Treatment Workshop:“From the very first hours of the project, everyone involved understood that time was our most valuable asset. The continuous efforts invested in fabrication, assembly, quality control, and component preparation reflected the shared determination of a team whose sole objective was to return this strategic production facility to operation as quickly as possible.

Despite tight deadlines, the project's technical complexity, and challenges in material procurement, the Structural Fabrication Workshop team successfully completed fabrication, assembly, and component preparation according to schedule through careful planning and sustained effort.

This project is a clear demonstration of Mobarakeh Steel’s technical expertise and the remarkable capabilities of domestic engineering and manufacturing.”