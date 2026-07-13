Strait of Hormuz fully closed even Omani corridor despite Trump claim

Contrary to US President Donald Trump's claim, images captured by Tasnim's correspondent from the Strait of Hormuz show that, following the US’ blatant violation of nearly all the provisions of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding --particularly Clause 5 of the MoU-- Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz based on its unquestionable right, and vessels have come to a halt around the Strait.

The following footage was recorded in a section of the Strait of Hormuz that had become known as the "Omani-American Corridor." The US had been attempting to open a route from the Omani side in order to render the Islamic Republic of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz ineffective and to completely disregard the requirement that vessels transit through this corridor in accordance with the Iranian arrangements (under Clause 5 of the MoU).

During certain periods, a number of vessels also passed through that route. However, by warning vessels attempting to use the illegal route and by responding decisively to US military interference, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have succeeded in maintaining control over the entire Strait of Hormuz, Tasnim reported.

The Americans continue efforts to move ships through this corridor, but Iran has firmly emphasized that it will not allow the Strait of Hormuz to be excluded from the full exercise of the Islamic Republic's sovereignty.

Should any vessels attempt to violate the established arrangements again, they will face decisive punishment; and if the US seeks to institutionalize such violations, it too will be punished once again.