Pezeshkian says Iran, Russia strategic partners, reliable friends

In a meeting with the Russian Minister of Energy Sergei Tsivilev, the Iraian President emphasized the need to accelerate the implementation of strategic agreements between Tehran and Moscow and declared the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to remove obstacles to joint projects.

Pezeshkian referred to the strategic level of relations between Tehran and Moscow and the extensive agreements between the two countries, and said; "Your presence in Iran and consultations with the officials of our country indicate the resolve and will of both sides to implement the agreements, and it is expected that these agreements will move from the negotiation stage to the operational phase as soon as possible."

Referring to the extensive potential for cooperation in the fields of energy, oil, gas, petrochemicals, industry, trade in basic commodities, development of transit corridors, and other economic fields, the President stated: “Given the will and motivation that exists at the highest levels of the two countries, including from Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, to expand cooperation, it is not appropriate for the implementation of joint projects to face a slowdown.”

Referring to the potential within the framework of regional and international organizations, including BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Eurasia, and cooperation among the Caspian Sea littoral countries, Pezeshkian noted: “There are diverse and valuable areas for developing relations and implementing joint projects between the two countries, which should be employed in a favorable way.”

The President considered it necessary to form specialized working groups for each of the joint projects and added: "It is necessary for these working groups, with the participation of the relevant agencies and embassies of the two countries, to continuously and daily follow up on the implementation of the projects so that any possible obstacles can be removed in the shortest possible time. We must make the best use of the available opportunities; Iran and Russia are strategic partners and reliable friends of each other, and the process of implementing the projects must be accelerated in proportion to the capacities, political will, and status of the two countries.

Referring to the constant efforts of the leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop relations with Russia, Pezizkian stated: Strengthening relations with Russia has always been emphasized by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and also by the current Supreme Leader, and this approach will be pursued with seriousness.

The President also referred to unilateralist policies and the use of pressure and sanctions to subdue independent countries and stated: The Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia and other independent countries in the world do not accept unilateralism and attempts to impose their will on other nations, and scientific, industrial, economic and executive cooperation against unilateralists and bullies can neutralize the effects of pressure and sanctions and pave the way for the formation of a more just order in international relations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian appreciated the presence of the high-ranking Russian delegation in the ceremony to pay respect and to bury the body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution. While thanking the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin personally, he considered the support, accompaniment and responsible positions of this country in international forums towards the Islamic Republic of Iran worthy of appreciation and appreciated the accompaniment of the Russian government, parliament and people."

The Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev expressed his pleasure at meeting with the Iranian president, conveyed the warm greetings of the Russian President, and presented a report on his trip to Tehran and meetings with the oil and energy ministers.

Emphasizing Moscow's strong resolve to implement joint agreements, the Russian minister announced the formation of specialized working groups for each of the projects, and said: "Our goal is to achieve tangible and practical results from joint cooperation to show that Iran and Russia are moving in the right direction in developing strategic relations."

According to Mehr, Sergey Tsivilev also pointed out the positive view of the Russian public and officials towards the Islamic Republic of Iran and stated: "In Russia, the independent positions and resistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran against foreign pressure are respected, and we are proud to have reliable friends like Iran."

The Russian Energy Minister further emphasized: "Just as the Islamic Republic of Iran has resisted bullying and foreign pressure, Russia will never surrender to policies which are based on force."