Iran to continue to exercise its sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz

TABNAK, Jul. 13 - The spokesman for the IRGC denounced the US for endangering global energy security through its intervention in the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that Iran will continue to exercise its sovereignty over the strategic waterway with full strength.

In a message posted on his X account on Monday in response to remarks by US officials, General Hossein Mohebbi said, "The United States, by interfering in the Strait of Hormuz, has placed the security of the world's oil and gas supply in serious jeopardy and must be held accountable.”

“We will continue to exercise our sovereignty and management over the Strait of Hormuz with strength and determination, and we will compel the foreigners and their allies to submit to the will of the Iranian nation," he stated.

His remarks came after Iran's Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters reiterated that the Iranian Armed Forces would not allow any US interference in the management of the Strait of Hormuz and would respond decisively to any attempt to disrupt the passage of commercial vessels or oil tankers outside the routes designated by Iran.

The headquarters’ spokesman warned on Monday that repeated US intervention in the strategic waterway has endangered regional security, international trade, and maritime navigation, while accusing some regional countries of increasing the risk of a wider conflict by cooperating with Washington.

He also cautioned that any logistical support provided to US forces would be regarded as an act against Iran's sovereignty and national security, holding the US and its regional partners responsible for any further deterioration of security or expansion of the conflict.