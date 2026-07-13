home » international
155Hits
=

Iran to continue to exercise its sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz

TABNAK, Jul. 13 - The spokesman for the IRGC denounced the US for endangering global energy security through its intervention in the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that Iran will continue to exercise its sovereignty over the strategic waterway with full strength.
News ID: 7569
Publish Date: 13 July 2026
Iran to continue to exercise its sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz

In a message posted on his X account on Monday in response to remarks by US officials, General Hossein Mohebbi said, "The United States, by interfering in the Strait of Hormuz, has placed the security of the world's oil and gas supply in serious jeopardy and must be held accountable.”

“We will continue to exercise our sovereignty and management over the Strait of Hormuz with strength and determination, and we will compel the foreigners and their allies to submit to the will of the Iranian nation," he stated.

His remarks came after Iran's Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters reiterated that the Iranian Armed Forces would not allow any US interference in the management of the Strait of Hormuz and would respond decisively to any attempt to disrupt the passage of commercial vessels or oil tankers outside the routes designated by Iran.

The headquarters’ spokesman warned on Monday that repeated US intervention in the strategic waterway has endangered regional security, international trade, and maritime navigation, while accusing some regional countries of increasing the risk of a wider conflict by cooperating with Washington.

He also cautioned that any logistical support provided to US forces would be regarded as an act against Iran's sovereignty and national security, holding the US and its regional partners responsible for any further deterioration of security or expansion of the conflict.

Tags
Strait of Hormuz iran Iran Sovereignty Iran-US General Hossein Mohebbi IRGC IRGC Spokesperson
Back To Top
Your Comment
Reconstruction of Mobarakeh Steel’s Steelmaking section roof restoring to its own strength
Strait of Hormuz fully closed even Omani corridor despite Trump claim
Pezeshkian says Iran, Russia strategic partners, reliable friends
Iranian Armed Forces not to let US meddle in Strait of Hormuz
Iran to continue to exercise its sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz
Yemen reaffirms its support fpr Iran
Traffic through Strait of Hormuz suspended until further notice
Managing maritime traffic in Strait of Hormuz rests with Iran: military official
Iran's top negotiator to US: era of one-sided deals is over
IRGC pounds US logistics hub in Oman
Iran to pursue war crimes cases against US, Israel
Araghchi in Muscat to discuss Strait of Hormuz
Israel also to face retaliation for backing attacks on Iran
Iran rejects US request for talks
US Command, airbase in Jordan targeted by IRGC missiles