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Yemen reaffirms its support fpr Iran

TABNAK, Jul. 12 - Yemeni government reaffirmed its support for Tehran and backed Iran’s right to defend itself.
News ID: 7568
Publish Date: 12 July 2026
Yemen reaffirms its support fpr Iran

Yemen’s government says that the Iranian people would remain “unconquerable” despite continued US-Israeli aggression, reaffirming its support for Tehran and backing Iran’s right to defend itself.

In a statement carried by Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen television on Sunday, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry said the continuation of US-Israeli aggression against Iran would fail to achieve its objectives and instead harm the attackers as well as the global economy.

The ministry said it supported Iran’s “full right” to defend itself and to target US interests, adding that Yemen stood alongside Iran under the “unity of fronts” framework.

It said the two countries maintained ongoing coordination over regional developments and that Yemen had additional options it could employ if necessary.

The statement came after renewed US military action against Iran followed by Iran’s retaliatory response to these attacks.  

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