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Managing maritime traffic in Strait of Hormuz rests with Iran: military official

TABNAK, Jul. 12 - The spokesman for the Iranian Army said responsibility for managing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz rests with Iran under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.
News ID: 7566
Publish Date: 12 July 2026
Managing maritime traffic in Strait of Hormuz rests with Iran: military official

In comments on Sunday, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said the US has violated its commitments under the Islamabad MoU by attempting to impose an unauthorized navigation route south of the Strait of Hormuz.

Referring to Washington's long record of failing to honor international commitments, Akraminia said the same pattern is evident in the current understanding reached between Iran and the US.

The US is trying to establish an improper maritime route south of the Strait of Hormuz in violation of the memorandum signed with Iran, he stated.

According to Akraminia, the memorandum assigns responsibility for the management of all maritime traffic and transit through the Strait of Hormuz to Iran.

He added that Iran is pursuing a peaceful and cooperative approach by working with Oman to establish joint arrangements for navigation in the strategic waterway.

The spokesman argued that US interference has undermined regional security and urged Washington to comply with the memorandum, respect regional stability, and take into account the interests of the countries in the region.

Akraminia also warned that every time the US has targeted Iranian islands, coastal areas, or facilities, it has received a firm response, adding that American actions on Saturday night were also met with immediate retaliation.

He further said the Iranian Armed Forces have continued to strengthen their combat readiness both before and after the ceasefire, stressing that they have used the truce to enhance their military capabilities while continuously updating operational plans to remain prepared for all scenarios.

He finally warned the US to cease destabilizing interventions in the region.

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Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia Strait of Hormuz iran
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