TABNAK, Jul. 12 - Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says the era of one-sided deals is over, warning that parties must honor their commitments or face the consequences of failing to do so.

Iran's top negotiator to US: era of one-sided deals is over

In a post on X on Sunday, Ghalibaf wrote, “The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking.”

He also attached part of the fifth clause of a 14-point memorandum of understanding with the US, which emphasizes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with Iran’s “arrangements.”

It came after Iran launched massive retaliatory operations against US military sites in the region in response to the renewed US aggression early on Sunday.

Iran also shut off the Strait of Hormuz after repeated US violations of the ceasefire deal, saying the strategic waterway will remain closed until the US ends its interventions in the region.