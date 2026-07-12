IRGC pounds US logistics hub in Oman

TABNAK, Jul. 12 - The IRGC said they launched a heavy and surprise attack on U.S. aircraft carrier logistical support centers and refueling platforms at the port of Duqm in Oman on Sunday.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said they struck U.S. aircraft carrier logistical support centres and refuelling platforms at the Omani port of Duqm in a heavy and surprise attack on Sunday, the third phase of retaliation for American strikes on Iran.

The IRGC aerospace forces carried out the attack on the support infrastructure for U.S. aircraft carriers. The statement, invoking a Quranic verse on reciprocal response, said the will displayed by tens of millions of Iranians at the funeral of the martyred Leader was now manifest in the battlefield achievements of Iranian fighters.