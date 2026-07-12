home » international
1227Hits
=

IRGC pounds US logistics hub in Oman

TABNAK, Jul. 12 - The IRGC said they launched a heavy and surprise attack on U.S. aircraft carrier logistical support centers and refueling platforms at the port of Duqm in Oman on Sunday.
News ID: 7564
Publish Date: 12 July 2026
IRGC pounds US logistics hub in Oman

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said they struck U.S. aircraft carrier logistical support centres and refuelling platforms at the Omani port of Duqm in a heavy and surprise attack on Sunday, the third phase of retaliation for American strikes on Iran.

The IRGC aerospace forces carried out the attack on the support infrastructure for U.S. aircraft carriers. The statement, invoking a Quranic verse on reciprocal response, said the will displayed by tens of millions of Iranians at the funeral of the martyred Leader was now manifest in the battlefield achievements of Iranian fighters.

Tags
Oman IRGC missile attack US base
Back To Top
Your Comment
Iran's Army, IRGC destroy key US military assets in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan
Iran denounces US for using UNSC to spread disinformation
Over 40 million people take part in martyred Leader's funeral ceremonies
Iran's IRGC issues statement addressing people of Jordan
Iran is, to remain guardian of Hormuz Strait
Parliament convenes first meeting after 4 months to amend internal rules, introduce new bill on Hormuz Strait
US military facilities targeted all over the region by Iran missiles, drones
Reconstruction of Mobarakeh Steel’s Steelmaking section roof restoring to its own strength
Strait of Hormuz fully closed even Omani corridor despite Trump claim
Pezeshkian says Iran, Russia strategic partners, reliable friends
Iranian Armed Forces not to let US meddle in Strait of Hormuz
Iran to continue to exercise its sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz
Yemen reaffirms its support fpr Iran
Traffic through Strait of Hormuz suspended until further notice
Managing maritime traffic in Strait of Hormuz rests with Iran: military official