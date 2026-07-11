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Iran to pursue war crimes cases against US, Israel

TABNAK, Jul. 11 - Iran's judiciary is determined to pursue legal action against those responsible for war crimes committed by the US and the Israeli regime.
News ID: 7563
Publish Date: 11 July 2026
Iran to pursue war crimes cases against US, Israel

Iran is determined to pursue legal action against those responsible for war crimes committed by the US and the Israeli regime, the Judiciary chief said, stressing that those found responsible must face punishment and pay compensation for the damages caused.

Speaking at a meeting with a group of international lawyers and legal experts who have been involved in pursuing war crimes cases, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said Iran is seeking broader cooperation with legal professionals worldwide to advance efforts aimed at prosecuting those responsible for crimes committed against the Iranian people.

He said Iran considers the United States and the Zionist regime responsible for war crimes committed during two imposed wars of aggression against the country during the past year, adding that the Iranian Judiciary is committed to pursuing the cases through all available legal channels.

"The perpetrators must be punished in proportion to the crimes they have committed and must also pay compensation," the top judge stated.

He also called on international lawyers and legal experts to cooperate with Iran, saying coordinated legal efforts could open "a new chapter" in the prosecution of war criminals.

The Judiciary chief acknowledged the challenges posed by the influence of major powers within international institutions but said Iran would continue pursuing the cases until those responsible are held accountable.
 

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war crime iran US Israeli crimes Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei
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