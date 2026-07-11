Araghchi in Muscat to discuss Strait of Hormuz

TABNAK, Jul. 11 - Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi heading a diplomatic delegation has arrived in Muscat to review the latest developments in Strait of Hormuz as well as bilateral relations.

Araghchi arrived in Oman’s capital, on Saturday for talks with Omani authorities concerning the Strait of Hormuz, regional developments, and bilateral relations and was welcomed by Omani officials.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei had elaborated on Araghchi’s visit to Oman, stating the visit builds on the consultations Iran has been conducting with Oman over the last couple of months concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz was central to the Pakistan-brokered Memorandum of Understanding on ending the war, he said.

In the MoU, Iran took on a clear responsibility for setting up routine arrangements and maritime services for shipping in Oman and has remained fully committed to this matter, he added.

Iran’s technical and expert delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, had gathered in Doha to advance the Islamabad MoU.

Trilateral discussions involving Qatari and Pakistani facilitators were also held.

At the same time as these negotiations, an American delegation headed by President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner was in Doha, where they met with top Qatari authorities, including Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.