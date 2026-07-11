Israel also to face retaliation for backing attacks on Iran

TABNAK, Jul. 11 - Iran top security official says that any attack on the country’s infrastructure would be met with reciprocal action, saying the Zionist regime would also face retaliation for backing such attacks.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr warned that any attack on the country’s infrastructure would be met with reciprocal action, saying the Zionist regime would also face retaliation for backing such attacks.

In a message released on Friday in response to threats by US President Donald Trump, Zolqadr said, “The most hated figure in the world has once again addressed the great and grieving people of Iran in the manner befitting himself.”

He added that Trump was angered by the remarkable and historic turnout of the Iranian and Iraqi people at the funeral of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Reaffirming Iran’s firm response to aggression, Zolqadr said, “As we have previously announced, any attack on infrastructure will be met with reciprocal action, and the criminal Zionist regime, which is behind these acts of aggression, will not be spared the response of (Iranian) fighters.”