Iran rejects US request for talks

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday that the United States has systematically violated the ceasefire memorandum of understanding through fresh military strikes, new sanctions and the cancellation of Iran's oil sales licence, warning that Tehran will only honour commitments on a reciprocal basis.

Esmail Baghaei, speaking to Iranian state television, confirmed that a Qatari mediator had travelled to Mashhad on Friday at the initiative of the intermediary, not at Tehran's request. "We did not ask for negotiations with America, but based on our usual responsible approach, we did not reject a request from a regional mediator to travel to Iran," he said.

Baghaei said Iran conveyed its positions to the Qatari side during the Mashhad meeting. He described U.S. "oath-breaking" as a habit, noting that the administration had previously justified its 2018 withdrawal from the nuclear deal by blaming the previous Iranian government, but was now violating agreements with the current leadership as well.

"The MoU, only 22 days after its signing, has been repeatedly violated by America," he said, citing the latest U.S. strikes on Iran's southern coast, the Treasury's revocation of the oil export licence, and new sanctions as breaches of Articles 1, 2, 9 and 10 of the 14-point agreement.

He said Iran's approach was "commitment for commitment," adding, "We will not implement any commitment without a reciprocal measure. If the other side violates its commitments, the Islamic Republic of Iran will take the necessary action, as it has done, and this approach will continue."

On the UN Security Council session on Iran's nuclear file, Baghaei said the meeting convened at the request of the U.S., Britain and France under Resolution 2231, which he said legally expired on October 18, 2025. Both China and Russia opposed the session, which ended with no outcome. He rejected demands for IAEA access to nuclear facilities damaged in U.S. and Israeli strikes, underlining that the international bodies had failed to condemn those attacks when they occurred.

Baghaei also confirmed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would travel to Oman on Saturday to continue consultations on the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran and Oman are working on arrangements for safe maritime transit under Article 5 of the MoU.