US Command, airbase in Jordan targeted by IRGC missiles

TABNAK, Jul. 09 - The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said it has launched 10 ballistic missiles against the US command and control center in West Asia and an American air base in Jordan in retaliatory attack.

Any further US aggression would trigger heavy attacks on other American bases across the region, the IRGC stated.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the IRGC said the missile strike constituted the second phase of Iran's response to the US military's recent aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The statement said the IRGC had previously warned that any renewed US attack would broaden the scope of Iran's retaliatory operations to include additional American military bases in the region.

According to the IRGC, at 2:20 pm local time, IRGC’s Aerospace Force launched 10 ballistic missiles that struck the US command and control center in West Asia and the American air base at Al Azraq in Jordan.

The IRGC further warned that if the "terrorist US military" repeats its attacks against Iran, other American bases across the region "will not be spared from our heavy fire."