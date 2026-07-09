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Millions of people bid final farewell as martyr Leader is laid to rest in Mashhad

TABNAK, Jul. 09 - The body of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei arrived in the holy city of Mashhad for the final funeral procession and interment at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), following days of massive farewell ceremonies in Tehran, Qom, and Iraq.
News ID: 7558
Publish Date: 09 July 2026
Millions of people bid final farewell as martyr Leader is laid to rest in Mashhad

The funeral procession for the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution and the martyred members of his family—which had begun at 3:00 PM today on Imam Reza Street in Mashhad—reached its conclusion; at 10:00 PM, a crowd numbering in the millions gathered at the holy Razavi Shrine and the surrounding streets to perform funeral prayers for the martyred leader, led by his eldest son, Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mostafa Hosseini Khamenei.

Millions of mourners bring several days of nationwide mourning to their climax in Mashhad, as the final farewell ceremony for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei concludes at the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

The funeral procession for the martyred leader began around 3:00 PM; vast crowds surrounded the vehicle carrying his remains and his family members, while chants of "Death to America," "Death to Israel," and "Death to the opponents of *Velayat-e Faqih*" (Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist) echoed along the route.

Red flags symbolizing vengeance and the call for avenging the blood of Imam Hussein (*Ya La-Tharat al-Hussein*), alongside the flag of the Islamic Republic, are waving all along the streets of the procession route.

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Mashhad City martyred leader Funeral ceremony farewell iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei
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