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Ghalibaf says US continue policy of pressure against Iran despite MoU

TABNAK, Jul. 08 -Ghalibaf has condemned the US for violating a 14-point MoU, saying Washington’s actions demonstrate a continued policy of pressure against Iran despite previous understandings.
News ID: 7557
Publish Date: 08 July 2026
Ghalibaf says US continue policy of pressure against Iran despite MoU

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has condemned the United States for violating a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU), saying Washington’s actions demonstrate a continued policy of pressure against Iran despite previous understandings.

In a post on X early Wednesday, Ghalibaf listed the “major MOU violations by the US,” including “violating Iranian adjustments in the Strait,” “persistent threats of further strikes,” “reinstating oil sanctions,” “attacks on southern Iran,” and “continued Zionist aggression on Lebanon.”

The parliament speaker added, “The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold.”

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Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Iran-US MoU maximum pressure ceasefire violation
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