Iran's Army, IRGC hit tens of US military targets in region

TABNAK, Jul. 08 - The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran's Army launched missile and drone attacks against US military targets in the region in response to the latest American acts of aggression against the country.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the IRGC said that in an initial response to the enemy’s aggression, it had struck 85 US military targets in Bahrain and Kuwait with missiles and drones.

Following the epic created by the great Iranian nation in the unprecedented and glorious funeral of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Ummah, the aggressive US regime, the dimensions of whose defeat are becoming more apparent day by day, has once again repeated its habit of breaking the agreement, violating the ceasefire and the Islamabad understanding by launching an airstrike on a number of coastal bases and civilian stations on Iran’s southern coasts Wednesday morning, the statement said.

“In the initial response to this aggression, the naval and aerospace forces of the IRGC, through joint missile and drone operations, destroyed 85 major US military installations in Port Salman, (the US) Fifth Naval Base in Bahrain, and Kuwait's Ali Salem Airbase, and shot down an enemy MQ9 drone that attempted to interfere in the operation,” the statement added.

The public relations department of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army also announced the operation in response to the American enemy’s hostile aggression against military and civilian areas in the south of the country.

“Following the hostile aggression of the American enemy against military and civilian areas in the south of the country and the violation of the provisions of the 14-point agreement, offensive drones of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, from dawn today, targeted the gathering centers of hostile American forces at the ‘Sheikh Isa base’ located in Bahrain,” the statement read.

The army added that the criminal US is responsible for the consequences of repeated violations and breaches of the ceasefire agreement, and that all US bases in the region will be legitimate targets for army drones.

News sources reported hearing the sound of several explosions in Bahrain with continued intense explosions reported again on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, Iranian media outlets reporting on the violations cited several explosions heard near the Sirik County and Qeshm Island in the southern Iranian Hormozgan Province.

A correspondent for the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), meanwhile, reported that enemy projectiles had “injured several people” in Sirik’s fishing and commercial port.

A ports and maritime administration official in the province also reported “black smoke” billowing behind the fish market in the port city of Bandar Abbas, identifying it as “the result of enemy projectiles striking the Bandar Abbas fishing pier, causing a number of local civilian fishing boats to catch fire.”

This is, by far, not the first time, when the United States targets the Iranian soil following the April 7 announcement of a unilateral ceasefire by US President Donald Trump that preceded talks leading to the MoU.

Iran’s Armed Forces have responded to each instance with decisive retaliatory strikes against strategic and sensitive American targets across the region.