UNSC meeting on nuclear issue as ‘another display of hypocrisy’: Iran

TABNAK, Jun. 10 - Iran’s mission to the United Nations has denounced a UN Security Council meeting on Iran’s nuclear program as “another display of hypocrisy and double standards,” arguing that UN Security Council Resolution 2231 expired in October 2025 and no longer provides any legal basis for such discussions.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Iran’s UN mission said several members, “at the behest of the United States,” repeated “baseless claims” against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program and “parrot-like repeated the disinformation campaign of the United States and the Israeli regime.”

The mission stressed that Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear agreement, expired on October 18, 2025, bringing all related provisions and obligations to an end.

“There is no legal basis for the so-called 1737 Committee, no remaining Security Council sanctions resolution against Iran, and no justification for holding meetings under the ‘non-proliferation’ agenda item,” the statement said.

Iran described the meeting as “a blatant abuse of the Security Council’s authority and a deliberate attempt to mislead the international community.”

The mission also reiterated that Iran has remained a responsible member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) for more than five decades and has “never sought nuclear weapons.”

According to the statement, the real threat to the non-proliferation regime is the impunity enjoyed by those who attack safeguarded peaceful nuclear facilities while claiming adherence to international law and non-proliferation principles.

The mission further argued that the current situation stems from the United States’ withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the continued failure of three European countries to fulfill their commitments, and illegal US and Israeli military aggression against Iran’s safeguarded peaceful nuclear facilities.

The Security Council meeting was held after Colombia, the council’s rotating president for June, secured approval through a procedural vote despite opposition from Russia and China. The session ended without any outcome, and no report was presented on behalf of the UN secretary-general.