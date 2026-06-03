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Iran vows immediate, decisive response to any hostile acts

TABNAK, Jun. 03 - After Iranian retaliatory strikes on hostile US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared that "Any hostile act will be met with an immediate, decisive response."
News ID: 7467
Publish Date: 03 June 2026
Iran vows immediate, decisive response to any hostile acts

"Our Armed Forces are conducting self-defense strikes on sites the U.S. is permitted to use to attack civilian shipping and violate the ceasefire," wrote Araghchi in a post on his X account on Wednesday in reaction to US Seretary of State Rubio's remarks and also Iranian retaliatory strikes on hostile US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

"Any hostile act will be met with an immediate, decisive response. What sanctions and war failed to achieve won't be won with more war," the top Iranian diplomat added.

According to released satellite images, one of the drone/aircraft hnagers at the US Ali al-Salem Base in Kuwait was destroyed as a result of Iran's missile attacks which was carried out earlier on Wednesday after the US aggression on a military station in south Iran.

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Abbas Araghchi Iran-US Kuwait Bahrain
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