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Iran Armed Forces say US, Israel to be forced to surrender

TABNAK, Jun. 03 - The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters said the US and the Zionist regime will have no choice but to retreat and surrender before the resolve of Iran’s Armed Forces and nation, vowing to continue defending the country.
News ID: 7466
Publish Date: 03 June 2026

Iran Armed Forces say US, Israel to be forced to surrender

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday on the anniversary of the passing of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, and the June 5 uprising of 1963, they stressed Iran’s determination to stand firm against external threats and aggression.

The statement said that the Iranian nation, on the anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s demise, is also mourning the loss of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, and other victims of recent US-Israeli war of aggression, while remaining deeply committed to the values of faith, vigilance, and resistance against global arrogance.

It added that the Iranian nation continues to carry the banner of resistance and defense of justice under the guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei and will persist on this path until final victory.

The statement condemned the recent war launched by the United States and the Zionist regime, saying it exposed the true face of those who falsely claim to champion human rights. It cited the killing of 168 innocent Iranian children at a school in Minab as one of hundreds of crimes committed by the aggressors.

The Armed Forces pledged to defend the ideals of the Islamic Revolution and the territorial integrity of Iran “to the last drop of blood,” emphasizing that they would not allow hostile enemies to realize their “satanic ambitions” or let the blood of the martyred Imam of the Ummah and other distinguished martyrs go in vain.

“The American and Zionist enemies will have no option but surrender in the face of the divine will of the Armed Forces and the vigilant and aware nation,” the statement concluded.

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Iran armed forces Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters US Israel
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