If Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue Iran to confront Tel Aviv

TABNAK, Jun. 02 - Iran's Qalibaf says that Tehran would stand against the Zionist regime if its attacks on Lebanon continue.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned that Tehran would stand against the Zionist regime if its attacks on Lebanon continue, saying Iran has been seriously pursuing efforts to halt the assaults over the past days.

In a telephone conversation with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday, Qalibaf, who also serves as head of the Iranian negotiating delegation, said Hezbollah and the Amal Movement are defending both their homeland and the Islamic Ummah.

He said the bond between Iran and Lebanon is inseparable, adding that “our lives and yours are one.”

Qalibaf noted that Iran has been working intensively over the past days to secure a halt to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, warning that if Israeli crimes continue, Tehran will not only suspend the ongoing talks with the US but will also stand against the Israeli regime.

The Iranian parliament speaker stressed that Tehran is determined to see a ceasefire established throughout Lebanon, particularly in the country’s south.

He further stated that any agreement reached to end the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran would include a halt to attacks on all fronts, especially Lebanon.

For his part, Nabih Berri expressed appreciation for Iran’s efforts to stop the Israeli regime’s crimes, saying Lebanon would never forget Iran’s positive stance during the current sensitive period.