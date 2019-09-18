Taliban delegation visits Iran for political consultations

A Taliban delegation from Afghanistan has visited Iran to hold consultations with Iranian officials, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tuesday.

"Recently, within the framework of the comprehensive consultations of the Islamic Republic of Iran with all parties in Afghanistan, a political delegation from the Taliban traveled to our country," Mousavi was quoted by the Tasnim news agency as saying.

"They exchanged views with the relevant Iranian officials about the latest developments in Afghanistan," Mousavi said.

Iran said earlier that, with the knowledge of Afghanistan government, Iran has held negotiation with Taliban to settle the crisis in Afghanistan through political means.